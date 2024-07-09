Oddsgate receives certification to operate in Romania

Oddsgate is committed to ensuring its presence in Romania, recognizing the growth potential of this market.

The company has obtained the licence granted by the ONJN – National Gambling Office.

Press release.- Oddsgate has received certification to operate in Romania. The operation was included within the scope of the company’s expansion schedule, which is now strengthened with the obtaining of the licence granted by the ONJN – National Gambling Office.

To operate in a regulated manner in the country’s online gaming market, this licence is mandatory for betting houses, casinos, physical agencies, and online platforms, as is the case of the company.

Despite the strict legislative framework, Oddsgate is committed to ensuring its presence in Romania, recognizing the growth potential of this market. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the company has expressed interest in the location, as Bucharest has already been identified as one of the locations for setting up a new office soon.

In compliance with all the country’s requirements, the company celebrates this step further and reaffirms its commitment to providing the best products and services to customers. The company is proceeding according to plan and sees this licence as another result of collective work and effort. They believe that this is a way to further strengthen Oddsgate’s position as a relevant name in the global market, and is, therefore, another achievement.

Óscar Madureira, responsible for legal and compliance, said: “Although Oddsgate is a B2B service provider and, therefore, does not have a direct relationship with players and bettors, the protection of user data on platforms operated by our clients and the Promoting responsible gaming among them are key priorities for the company. We recognize the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of users of our platforms, while actively seeking to promote a positive and healthy gaming experience.”

In addition to the certification to operate in Romania, the company has the following certifications: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 10002:2018, ISO 27001:2022 and ISO 22301:2019; GLI-33 and GLI-19, as well as PCI 3.2.1.