Odds On Compliance appoints Eric Weiss as president for North America

US.- Odds On Compliance, a provider of compliance technology and service solutions, has named Eric Weiss as its president for North America. Weiss will lead the firm’s compliance service business in North America and supervise the technical compliance, audit, regulatory operations and licensing teams.

Weiss began working for Odds On Compliance in 2021. He has served in various leadership and executive roles, including VP of technical compliance and audit. Previously, he worked as chief of staff and deputy executive director of technical services/slot laboratory for the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Company CEO Eric Frank said: “We are thrilled to appoint Eric Weiss as president in North America. His deep understanding of the gaming industry, combined with his proven leadership skills, make him the ideal candidate to continue the strong growth of our North American services operations. I am confident that under his leadership, we will continue to drive growth and innovation in the North American market.”

Weiss commented: “I am excited to begin this new role and work with the talented team here to deliver world-class technology and consulting solutions to clients in North America. This is a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help our clients stay ahead of the curve.”

In March, Odds On Compliance announced the beta launch of its Marketing Affiliate Licensing Portal. The new tool is designed to help sports betting and igaming affiliate marketers achieve regulatory licensing compliance more efficiently and cost-effectively.

The portal provides a single point of access for licensing and compliance-related information and the ability to automate the process of application submissions. Affiliates will be able to use the tool to track and manage the status of applications.