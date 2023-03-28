Odds On Compliance adds land-based regulatory information to Playbook

Playbook’s land-based regulatory information will include a library of forms, documents and other resources.

US.- Odds On Compliance, a provider of compliance technology and service solutions, has announced that its Playbook now includes land-based regulatory information in addition to online compliance resources.

Playbook’s land-based regulatory information includes guides to regulations and requirements in ten US jurisdictions. The platform also includes a library of forms, documents and other resources. Playbook users will see the addition of land-based information when they log into the platform.

Eric Frank, CEO of Odds On Compliance, said: “We are excited to add land-based information into Playbook. Land-based gaming operators face a unique set of challenges when it comes to regulatory compliance, and we believe that the addition of this new information will be a valuable resource for Playbook subscribers.”

Odds On Compliance has announced the beta launch of its Marketing Affiliate Licensing Portal. The new tool is designed to help sports betting and igaming affiliate marketers achieve regulatory licensing compliance. Affiliates can use the tool to track and manage the status of applications.