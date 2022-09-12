NYSafeBets launches New York affiliate site

NYSafeBets’ website is a new affiliate site focusing on New York sports betting.

US.- Affiliate NYSafeBets has launched a new website focusing on the New York online sports betting market. Through the new web, players can research the market, find expert betting advice about safe and responsible gambling, and access impartial product reviews.

NYSafeBets founder Luka Josic said: “NYSafeBets has been created to provide the most trusted source of powerful stories and smart analysis that enhance daily betting. Our goal is to offer the best sports betting website, filling the void for fans hungry for deeper sports analysis and coverage of New York teams.

“NYSafeBets.com will deliver a combination of breaking news, exclusive deep dives and long reads into topics fans care about, as well as a range of betting tools, data and odds. Making this information available to all bettors across NY State will equip our users with the knowledge and insights they need to get the most out of their online betting experience.”

Online sports betting went live in New York in January 2022. The New York State Gaming Commission reported that the state´s online sports betting players spent $1.6bn from launch on January 8 until the end of the month, marking a record for the largest betting volume in a single month of any state in the US.

According to figures released by the New York State Gaming Commission, the first 30 days of legal online sports betting generated gross gaming revenue (GGR) of $138.5m.

New York mobile sports betting handle drops in July

Players in New York spent $800.8m on mobile sports betting in July, the lowest monthly total since the regulated market launched in January. It’s the first time since launching that total handle falls below $1bn.

July mobile sports betting handle was down 23.8 per cent from $1.05bn reached in June. Gross gaming revenue, however, increased by 1.2 per cent from $72.4m to $73.3m, making July the second-lowest month for revenue on record.