NY Gaming Commission proposes stricter online sports betting advertising regulations

The regulator has approved a set of rules for the state's online sportsbooks.

The new rules must go through a 60-day public comment period.

US.- The New York State Gaming Commission intends to tighten the rules for advertising, marketing and promoting legal sports betting in the state. The new rules, which must go through a 60-day public comment period, aim to limit exposure to vulnerable populations.

The new rules prohibit licensees and sports pool vendors from allowing or participating in any advertising, marketing or branding of sports wagering aimed at people under the minimum age for betting as set out in the Racing, Pari-Mutuel Wagering and Breeding Law section 1332(1). Another rule would ban the advertising of sports betting on college campuses – a particular concern of the gaming commission.

The rules would prohibit “false, deceptive or misleading statements” in ads, ban the terms “free” or “free of risk” if a bettor is risking their own money and include a requirement to “clearly and conspicuously” disclose all material terms and conditions of a promotion.

At a meeting on Monday, NYSGC chair Brian O’Dwyer said: “After one year, it is obvious that the introduction of legal online sports wagering has been a net positive for people in New York. However, the commission is also cognizant that, along with the success, comes the potential for problem gambling.”

Congressman Paul D. Tonko recently introduced federal legislation that seeks to ban all online and electronic advertising of sports betting.

