New York congressman seeks federal ban on sports betting ads

The bill would ban sports betting ads all over the US.

Paul Tonko has introduced the “Betting on our Future Act.”

US.- New York representative Paul Tonko has introduced the “Betting on our Future Act”, which seeks to ban the advertising of sportsbooks anywhere in the United States. The ban would cover television, radio, the internet or any other form of electronic communication under federal regulation.

Introducing the legislation, Tonko said: “Today, I’m introducing the Betting on our Future Act to take federal action to reel in the problematic rise of predatory advertising by sports gambling companies. Many of you may have noticed these incessant ads, which experts say are contributing to a rise in problem gambling.”

He wrote: “These aggressive advertising campaigns pose particular dangers, with promises of “risk-free” bets enticing vulnerable individuals to get hooked on their products. If these companies won’t do more to curb the surge in problem gambling, the federal government must step in.”

Tonko made the announcement just days before the biggest betting day of the year, the Super Bowl.

He said in a press release: “Between the plays, the halftime show, and the excitement, tens of millions will be bombarded by ad after ad from DraftKings, FanDuel and others promising so called ‘risk free’ or ‘no sweat’ bets in their ruthless pursuit to get new customers hooked on their products.

“In the years since the Supreme Court legalized sports betting, these unfettered advertisements have run rampant, with betting companies shelling out billions to ensure they reach every screen across America. These ads pose a particularly dangerous threat to adolescents and young adults unaware of the risks involved in gambling, and to individuals prone to addiction.

“The excessive, uncensored promotion of these sites needs to be put in check. My legislation puts a halt to this dangerous practice and sends a powerful message to the online sports betting advertisers. Congress must take the necessary steps to reel in an industry with the power to inflict real, widespread harm on the American people.”

