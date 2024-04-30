nVenue appoints Quinton Singleton as president and chief operating officer

Singleton has served as the company’s lead strategic advisor.

US.- nVenue, a micro-betting technology and sports AI firm, has named Quinton Singleton as its president and chief operating officer (COO). Singleton will be responsible for the company’s expansion in the US and global markets and will supervise the strategic partnerships and investor relations.

Previously serving as nVenue’s lead strategic advisor, Singleton also worked at NYX Gaming Group, Bet.Works and OneComply.

nVenue co-founder and CEO Kelly Pracht said: “We are delighted to welcome Quinton to the nVenue executive team as President and COO. His experience with the earliest versions of in-play betting to the development of micro-betting products highlights his invaluable contributions to the industry. We are excited to have him on board as we continue to innovate and grow this category for leagues, media, operators, and platforms.”

Singleton commented: “The exponential growth of sports betting demands cutting-edge solutions. nVenue’s machine learning and AI technology position us as leaders in shaping the future of sports data solutions. I am eager to collaborate with the management team to further drive expansion and strategic partnerships with sports leagues and gaming industry operators and suppliers.”