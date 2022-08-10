Novibet CCO Yannis Xirotyris to step down

Novibet hopes to list on the Global Nasdaq by the end of H2.

Xirotyris will leave Novibet in another leadership change ahead of its expected SPAC merger.

Greece.- Novibet’s chief commercial Officer, Yannis Xirotyris, is to step down ahead of the company’s expected SPAC merger. Xirotyris joined Novibet in June 2021 and has been involved in arranging commercial agreements for the operator as well as the anticipated merger deal with SPAC Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation.

He oversaw Novibet’s launch in Ireland and worked on a market access agreement with Big Bola in Mexico.

Xirotyris wrote on LinkedIn: “I would like to share that I have taken the personal decision to resign as Chief Commercial Officer for Novibet. Ending this chapter, I wish to thank and credit, in true Oscar fashion, the many hard-working and dedicated people I had the pleasure of working with and the key results we achieved together.”

Xiortyris previously served at PokerStars and later Flutter, where he worked as international development director. Before joining PokerStars, he was Sportingbet‘s regional manager for Greece and the Balkans.

Novibet has informed investors of a proposed new lineup for its executive leadership team and board of directors ahead of its planned SPAC merger. The company, which has offices in Greece and Malta, has agreed to merge with Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation.

Group chief executive George Athanasopoulos will lead a new executive team to oversee “global expansion across Europe, North and Latin America”. The current treasurer of Artemis SPAC, Thomas Granite, will become Novibet’s chief financial officer (CFO). Meanwhile, Christoforos Bozatzidis will step into the new role of chief marketing officer for international markets.

The company’s planned SPAC deal would see Novibet list on the Global Nasdaq by the end of H2. Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is targeting a $600m valuation.

Novibet secures market access in New Jersey and Mexico

Novibet has secured market access in New Jersey and Mexico and has also submitted a licence application in Ontario. In New Jersey, the operator secured access through a partnership with Caesars Entertainment, adding to their existing market access agreement in Pennsylvania.

In Mexico, Novibet plans to launch with land-based operator Big Bola Casino before the end of the year. The firm has also submitted a licence application in Ontario and plans to launch in the Canadian province in the fourth quarter of this year.

George Athanasopoulos, chief executive officer of Novibet, said: “The expansion of our icasino platform into new regulated markets, including in North America, is a major pillar of our growth strategy.

“We’re pleased with our progress against this initiative as evidenced by our expanded partnership with Caesars Entertainment that now provides us with market access to New Jersey and Pennsylvania to address the significant OSB and igaming opportunities in those states, as well as our new partnership with Big Bola to introduce our highly regarded igaming and OSB products to players in Mexico later this year.”

Earlier this year, Novibet gave up its British remote gambling licence and ceased operating in the British market. It announced the move via a banner on its Novibet.co.uk site. Novibet said it had taken the decision for commercial reasons. It told customers to withdraw funds from their gaming accounts.