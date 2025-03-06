ICONIC21 introduces Blackjack 360

The provider rolls out next-gen blackjack title with increased levels of operator customisation.

Press release.- ICONIC21 has launched a new blackjack title with high levels of personalisation for operators to customise the game and meet their player preferences.

Blackjack 360 is a dynamic, RNG-powered, seven-seat game designed for speed, strategy, and community play. While there is no presenter, it is fully animated with smooth card graphics and an intuitive interface for a sleek and modern blackjack experience.

Players can join a seven-seat table and play alongside others, bringing a real-world blackjack feel to their smartphone, tablet, or computer.

In the base game, game rounds are super quick to keep the action and excitement flowing, making Blackjack 360 perfect for those who love edge-of-the-seat gameplay. They can also enjoy lower bet limits and accessible stakes within a premium blackjack experience.

The game also follows a full day cycle with four different table themes:

Sunrise – low stakes, perfect for early risers and casual players.

Midday – standard stakes for those who like to play at peak hours.

Sunset – higher stakes as the intensity rises.

Midnight – highest stakes action for players seeking the ultimate thrill.

The title has been built for those who want a game that reflects their brand, right down to the finest detail. From the backdrop to the table design, the logo on the cards, and even the button to place a bet, every element can be shaped to create an immersive, fully customised experience.

Whether it’s the look, the feel or the gameplay itself, Blackjack 360 is flexible and can be adjusted to fit any operator branding, requirements and player preferences.

In the base game, Blackjack 360 offers fast gameplay and a true community feel. It’s perfect for players who want quick rounds, want to take multiple seats, enjoy low-limit stakes, and experience the classic seven-seat blackjack action. By customising the game to their own style and branding, operators can unlock even more value and deliver an experience tailored to their players’ preferences.

ICONIC21 said: “This is a really strong addition to our growing content portfolio, and we look forward to working with operators to tailor Blackjack 360 to ensure it hits the mark with their players round after round.”