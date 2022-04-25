Norwegian regulator urges Norsk Tipping to introduce loss limits on betting

The monopoly gaming operator already has loss limits on casino gaming products.

Norway.- The national gambling regulator Lotteri-og Stiftelsestilsynet has urged the state-controlled gaming operator Norsk Tipping to introduce loss limits for sports betting and also to reduce the number of online casino games it offers.

The regulator’s annual report for 2021 notes that Norsk Tipping’s customer numbers and turnover hit a record high last year. That’s despite the fact that Norsk Tipping cut its month loss limits for its higher risk gams from NOK 10,000 to NOK 7,500 in December 2020 and then to NOK 5,000 (€517) in September last year.

Lotteri-og Stiftelsestilsynet suggested one reason for that may be the extra free time that customers had during the Covid-19 pandemic. It said the numbers were a good sign for channelisation but meant that Norsk Tipping needed to further heighten its player protection measures.

The regulator said that as well as imposing loss limits for online casino games, it should also have loss limits for its Oddsen sports betting brand. Meanwhile, the operator should reduce the number of casino games on its Kongkasino site.

The regulator said: “Lotteri-og Stiftelsestilsynet has in particular assessed casino gaming and Oddsen against requirements for responsible gaming, and we have asked the company to strengthen measures to reduce gaming activity and turnover among high-risk players.

“Among other things, we have proposed reducing the availability and reducing the number of games at Kongkasino. Furthermore, we ask Norsk Tipping to consider introducing a loss limit for Oddsen.”

Norway continues to maintain a dual monopoly on its licensed gambling market, run by the state-controlled Norsk Tipping alongside the racing-focused Norsk Rikstoto. It has promised tougher action on offshore operators.

The regulator said it had been successful in reducing unlicensed gambling last year, noting its action to block transactions following new rules introduced in 2020.

It said: “The banks make frequent contact with customers who gamble, to inform them about the ban and that this is why they stop deposits to and winnings from illegal online games. Many of the gamblers who contact us and the banks have gambling problems and often large gambling debts because they play for money they cannot afford to lose.

“Many people are not aware that they are playing gambling games that do not have a licence in Norway. According to the banks, many of the customers stop playing, or use legal providers, when they become aware that only Norsk Tipping and Norsk Rikstoto are allowed to offer casino games and sports games online.”

Meanwhile, Norsk Tipping has named Thor Gjermund Eriksen to replace Asne Havnelid as its CEO in September. Eriksen spent nine years as head of broadcasting at Norway’s public television and radio company NRK. Before that, he was CEO of the media company Amedia.

Eriksen will take up the role on September 12, replacing Åsne Havnelid. She announced her retirement from Norsk Tipping earlier this year after six years in the role.

