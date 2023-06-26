NorthStar Gaming signs marketing deal with Playtech in Ontario

Playtech will make an initial contribution of up to C$1.5m to support NorthStar Ontario’s player acquisition strategy.

US.- The Ontario-based online casino and sportsbook operator NorthStar Gaming (NSG) has reached an agreement with gaming tech supplier Playtech Software Limited to strengthen its marketing and player acquisition strategy. Playtech will contribute to the financing of select NorthStar Ontario marketing initiatives.

Playtech will make an initial contribution of up to C$1.5m, which can be increased to up to C$4m, to directly support NorthStar Ontario’s player acquisition strategy. The investment will begin in the second half of 2023 and potentially continue in the first quarter of 2024. Playtech will be reimbursed and compensated through a share of revenue from income generated in connection with the marketing initiatives to which it contributed.

The contribution by Playtech increases NorthStar Ontario’s marketing budget for the rest of 2023 and is anticipated to accelerate player acquisition in the fourth quarter, when many North American professional sports leagues resume regular season play.

Michael Moskowitz, chief executive officer and a founding partner of NorthStar, said: “This investment by Playtech further strengthens our strategic partnership and will immediately fuel growth and further expansion of the NorthStar Bets brand across Ontario. The global expertise with player acquisition and retention that Playtech provides, further enhances the growth of our business and active user base.”

In March, NorthStar Gaming announced that Playtech would invest C$12.2m and would serve as a strategic investor and advisor to the operator.

NorthStar Gaming acquires Slapshot Media

NorthStar Gaming (NSG) acquired Slapshot Media in April. The Canadian sports betting marketing company provides managed services to igaming site Spreads.ca.

This acquisition is complementary to NorthStar’s current online casino and sportsbook offerings. Spreads.ca is not and will not be made available in Ontario and NorthStar Bets will continue to be the only online casino and sports book offered by NorthStar in the Canadian province.