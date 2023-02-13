Playtech invests in NorthStar Gaming

Playtech will invest C$12.2m (US$9.1m).

US.- The Ontario-based online casino and sportsbook operator NorthStar Gaming (NSG) has announced that gaming tech supplier Playtech will invest C$12.2m (US$9.1m). Playtech will serve as a strategic investor and advisor to the operator.

The investment will be made in the form of a convertible debenture, which will be convert into equity and warrants in relation to NorthStar’s proposed reverse takeover of Baden Resources Inc. NSG expects to complete the takeover quickly, upon which it will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Michael Moskowitz, CEO and a founding partner of NorthStar Gaming, said: “Playtech’s unparalleled expertise in the gaming industry will help NorthStar accelerate our growth and rapidly expand our user base. With the additional investment, we look forward to expanding our market share across Ontario, further enhancing our premium, content-driven experience for consumers.”

Playtech enters US sports betting with Gold Rush Amusements

Playtech has announced a retail sports betting partnership with terminal operator Gold Rush Amusements. It will provide Gold Rush with its proprietary sports betting kiosk software and management systems for distribution in Ohio. The initial rollout will cover over 50 locations.

The launch is the first entry into the US retail sports betting market for both companies. Playtech entered the US igaming market two years ago. Legal sports wagering launched in Ohio on January 1.