NorthStar Gaming signs agreement with BettorView in Ontario

Canada.- The online casino and sportsbook operator NorthStar Gaming has entered an agreement with BettorView to engage with consumers in restaurants and bars in the Canadian province of Ontario. BettorView has a propriety plug-and-play solution that serves sports betting content to venues.

Michael Moskowitz, chair and CEO of NorthStar Gaming, said: “Partnering with BettorView will fuel growth and expansion of the NorthStar Bets player base, while also increasing brand awareness amongst priority audiences. The restaurant and bar space is a great sector to reach target consumers who have a high propensity to wager and are often watching live sports and games in a social environment.”

Javier Vargas, CEO at BettorView, added: “NorthStar is the ideal partner for us to initiate our entry into Canada with our technology. Our technology allows our gaming and venue partners to customize and localize content so that it fully resonates for sports fans, while also educating them on sports betting and responsible gambling in general. As a Canadian-owned gaming brand with deep Ontario roots, NorthStar shares our appreciation for authentically reaching Ontario sports fans, and we’re proud to partner with them.”

NorthStar Gaming recently announced that its online casino and sportsbook NorthStar Bets will be available across Canada. The gaming platform debuted in Ontario in May 2022. NorthStar Gaming Holdings’ chief financial officer Jennifer Barber will leave the company today (December 1) to pursue other opportunities. Chin Dhushenthen, currently the vice president of finance and compliance, will assume the role of interim CFO.

iGaming Ontario to request proposals for centralised self-exclusion solution

iGaming Ontario (iGO) intends to issue a request for proposals (RFP) in early 2024 for a centralised self-exclusion solution that will enable a player to self-exclude from all Ontario-regulated igaming operators in a single registration process. The winning bidder will be expected to develop and implement a solution that integrates with all operator systems and allows players’ self-exclusion registration, renewal and reinstatement.

According to iGaming Ontario, key features will include a player-focused solution that is easy for players to use. The system should be delivered and executed in non-stigmatised, non-judgmental manner and support users. The regulator also said the solution must be transparent and secure for players and operators and viable for licensees to implement.