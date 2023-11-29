iGaming Ontario to request proposals for centralised self-exclusion solution

iGaming Ontario aims to develop a centralised self-exclusion solution in the Canadian province in early 2024.

Canada.- iGaming Ontario (iGO) intends to issue a request for proposals (RFP) in early 2024 for a centralised self-exclusion solution that will enable a player to self-exclude from all Ontario-regulated igaming operators in a single registration process. The winning bidder will be expected to develop and implement a solution that integrates with all operator systems and allows players’ self-exclusion registration, renewal and reinstatement.

According to iGaming Ontario, key features will include a player-focused solution that is easy for players to use. The system should be delivered and executed in non-stigmatised, non-judgmental manner and support users. The regulator also said the solution must be transparent and secure for players and operators and viable for licensees to implement.

“We are seeking interest from responsive and nimble companies that are able to build modern, innovative, secure cloud-based SaaS solutions that are high-profile, public-facing and critically important to building and maintaining the trust and confidence of a wide range of stakeholders,” reads a press statement. “The successful bidder will partner with us on a multi-year program to develop best-in-class experiences by leveraging modern, innovative technology.”