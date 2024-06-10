Catawba Indian tribe breaks ground on $700m casino in North Carolina

It will take two phases to complete the permanent structure of the new Two Kings Casino.

US.- The Catawba Indian tribe has broken ground on a $700m casino in North Carolina. The ground-breaking ceremony for the permanent Two Kings Casino was held on Friday, June 7. Currently, the tribe operates a single-level temporary casino at the location.

The new property in Kings Mountain is about 35 miles south of Charlotte. According to the Catawba tribe, it is estimated that the new project should create nearly 2,000 jobs.

“We persevered to achieve a fair deal so that we can now realize the full financial and economic benefits of the project for Catawba Nation members and residents of Cleveland County,” Catawba Nation Chief Brian Harris said.

“The establishment of this casino is not just about bricks and mortar; it symbolizes our commitment to preserving our tribal identity, supporting our community and creating opportunities for our people. This project will not only generate revenue for our tribe but also provide jobs, education and social programs that will benefit our members and the surrounding region. These jobs, including construction jobs, along with increased patron traffic, will provide local governments and the state of North Carolina with additional tax revenue and other investments under our compact. The Catawba are working to keep casino revenue in North Carolina as opposed to what outside commercial casino companies would do.”

Tribal officials said they plan to open the first phase of the permanent Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort in 2026. The ground-level first phase will include 1,350 slots and electronic table games, 12 table games, and a 40-seat restaurant with a sportsbook area. The tribe finalised a private settlement in May with its former casino developer, SkyBoat Gaming, over the ground lease for its trust lands.

In March, Catawba Nation announced that the temporary casino would add 12 live table games.