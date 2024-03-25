North Carolina online sports betting increases for March Madness

GeoComply has reported a week-over-week increase of 46 per cent in online sports betting activity.

US.- The geolocation solution provider GeoComply has reported that online sports betting in North Carolina was up 46 per cent week-over-week on the first day of March Madness (March 19). There was also a 46 per cent rise in active accounts.

In the city of Charlotte, there was a 51 per cent rise in activity when UNC was playing Wagner on March 21. North Carolina launched regulated online sports betting on March 11 with eight online sportsbooks.

