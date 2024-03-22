Rise in sports betting on women’s college basketball

There has been increased interest is in this year’s Women’s NCAA Tournament.

US.- BetMGM says it has taken 2.5 times as many bets on women’s college basketball compared to last season, and Caesars Sportsbook told the Associated Press it has seen a 190 per cent increase in bets.

Matt Cosgriff, BetMGM’s director of trading, commented: “The growth year on year has been exponential [and] driven by prominent players, like Caitlin Clark, becoming household names and an increase in the number of televised women’s games”.

Read also: NCAA launches gambling education campaign