Norfolk casino project moves forward

US.- The Norfolk Architectural Review Board has approved a proposed casino project to move forward to the Planning Commission. In a 6-1 vote, members forwarded the plan with conditions, including further clarity about how the resort will impact foot traffic, how building materials will reflect sunlight and impact river views, and how the resort will impact the seawall initiative.

The development in Virginia comes from the Pamunkey Indian Tribe and its new partner, Boyd Gaming. Earlier this month, Norfolk City Council approved a purchase and development agreement with the tribe and Boyd Gaming for the construction of the project.

Boyd Gaming, operating through Golden Eagle Consulting II, LLC, will partner with the Pamunkey Tribe to develop the casino near Harbor Park, which will feature 1,500 slot machines, 50 table games, a 200-room hotel, and eight food and beverage outlets. The casino is projected to create more than 3,500 jobs and contribute $230m in annual wages and sales.

