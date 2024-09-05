Boyd Gaming to join Norfolk casino project

It’s been reported that Boyd will take majority ownership of Golden Eagle Consulting.

US.- Boyd Gaming is reportedly planning to work with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe on the long-planned Norfolk casino project, in Virginia. Boyd would take majority ownership of Golden Eagle Consulting while the tribe will take a 20 per cent stake. The Norfolk City Council would have to vote on the deal.

Golden Eagle is the tribe’s original development partner. By acquiring Golden Eagle, Boyd would take over financing, development and operations for the project. A statement read: “Boyd Gaming has started the process required to help the tribe bring its vision to fruition, in a way that will deliver meaningful benefits for the tribe, the city of Norfolk and the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Updated plans include a 65,000-square-foot casino next to Harbor Park with several restaurants and a 12-storey, 300-room hotel. The casino would have 2,000 slot machines and 50 table games.