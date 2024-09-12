Norfolk City Council approves casino development agreement

The Norfolk Architectural Review Board has delayed a vote on the casino’s design.

US.- The Norfolk City Council has approved a purchase and development agreement with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe and Boyd Gaming for the construction of the long-planned Norfolk casino project, in Virginia. The agreement was approved in 7-1 vote. Meanwhile, the Norfolk Architectural Review Board has delayed a vote on the casino’s design until September 23, requesting additional modifications.

Boyd Gaming, operating through Golden Eagle Consulting II, LLC, will partner with the Pamunkey Tribe to develop the casino near Harbor Park, which will feature 1,500 slot machines, 50 table games, a 200-room hotel, and eight food and beverage outlets. The casino is projected to create more than 3,500 jobs and contribute $230m in annual wages and sales.

“We are pleased to take this important step forward in helping the Pamunkey Indian Tribe realize its vision of a best-in-class gaming resort,” said Keith Smith, president and CEO of Boyd Gaming. “The greater Norfolk area is one of the largest underserved gaming markets in the mid-Atlantic region, and represents a compelling opportunity to further expand and diversify our Company’s nationwide presence.”

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander hailed the approval as a major milestone for the city. “Boyd Gaming Corporation, in partnership with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, is set to deliver a premier destination that will generate millions of dollars in tax revenues, create numerous jobs, and revitalize our waterfront,” Alexander said.

Voters cleared the path for a casino after a vote in 2020 and there has been discussion within the city in the years since. This approved construction plan came with a deadline of a Norfolk casino by 2025.