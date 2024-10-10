Norfolk casino project moves another step forward

The Norfolk City Council has greenlit a development certificate for the casino project.

US.- The Norfolk City Council has approved an updated design for the proposed Norfolk casino, allowing construction to begin next to Harbor Park, in Virginia. The agreement was approved in 7-1 vote.

Boyd Gaming and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe said in a joint statement: “We are excited to receive the City’s approval of our plans for a best-in-class casino resort on the Norfolk waterfront. We appreciate the support and efforts of the Mayor, the City Council and city staff. We look forward to creating an entertainment experience this entire community can take pride in.”

Last month, the council approved a purchase and development agreement with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe and Boyd Gaming for the construction of the long-planned Norfolk casino project.

Boyd Gaming, operating through Golden Eagle Consulting II, LLC, partnered with the Pamunkey Tribe to develop the casino near Harbor Park, which will feature 1,500 slot machines, 50 table games, a 200-room hotel, and eight food and beverage outlets. The casino is projected to create more than 3,500 jobs and contribute $230m in annual wages and sales.