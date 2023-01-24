National Indian Gaming Commission announces departure of general counsel

Michael Hoenig will join the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians as vice president and associate general counsel for gaming.

US.- The National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) has announced the departure of general counsel Michael Hoenig. Effective January 27, he will depart to join the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians as vice president and associate general counsel for gaming.

Hoenig joined NIGC in 2006 and served in several roles, including staff attorney, senior attorney, associate general counsel and general counsel. NIGC has named Rea Cisneros as acting general counsel, with Esther Dittler to serve as an agency acting associate general counsel alongside Sharon Avery.

NIGC chairman E. Sequoyah Simermeyer said: “Mike’s solution-driven approach helped to institutionalise a number of new practices in the general counsel’s office. These improvements maximised the skills of legal staff and attorneys and have been important in attracting and building one of the best legal teams the agency has ever had.

“I am both excited for Mike as he pursues a new and well-deserved opportunity in Indian country. I will miss him as a leader, important contributor to advancing the NIGC mission, and a respected voice in much of the agency’s innovations in recent years.”

Hoenig commented: “It is with mixed emotions that I depart NIGC. I am sincerely grateful to have been privileged enough to get to serve with the amazing staff to advance the mission and purposes of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act – to protect Tribal gaming as one of the most important economic resources in Indian country. I look forward to continuing that mission from a slightly different perspective in this new role with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.”

In his new role as vice president and associate general counsel-gaming at the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, Hoenig will provide guidance and counsel on developments related to gaming and other matters arising under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) and on general issues of federal Indian law.