Nicholas Macias to lead Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association

The GBGA has restructured its leadership as Paul Foster steps down as CEO.

Gibraltar.- The Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association (GBGA) has announced a change to the structure of its leadership. CEO Paul Foster is to step down from his position after five years and will be replaced by Nicholas Macias in the new role of secretary general.

The GBGA said that Foster had chosen to step down to focus on other business ventures and projects. GBGA coordinator Merel Swarts will also depart and will continue working with Foster as head of human resources at Crucial Compliance, a compliance consultancy that Foster founded and continues to lead as CEO.

The GBGA said it had decided to replace the CEO role with that of a secretary general. Macias will return to the body to take up the position having previously served as the GBGA’s chief operations officer. He is a veteran of the Gibraltar gaming sector and has held senior compliance positions since 2014.

Meanwhile, Angela Almeida and Bua Malamalatabua will take on administration and operations duties at the association.

GBGA chairman Nigel Birrell said in a statement: “We wish Nicky the very best of luck in this new position and look forward to working with him over the coming years.

“Joining Nicky will be Angela Almeida and Bua Malamalatabua from ‘The Dream Team’ who have been helping the GBGA with website and social media management and engagement, as well as meeting and event set up. Angela and Bua will now carry out additional administration and operations duties at the GBGA and you will be hearing and seeing lots more from them.

“We look forward to evolving our strategy over the coming months, starting with supporting you with understanding and adapting to the new Gambling Act in Gibraltar, and its resultant revised licensing regime, as well as revised and/or new codes of practice.”

He added that Swarts had “played a pivotal role in all the operations and administration work that the GBGA has carried out over the past few years and we would like to thank Merel and wish her well”.

Back in 2021, the GBGA launched a charity that aims to reduce gambling harm and protect at-risk consumers. The Gibraltar Gambling Care Foundation (GGCF) is funded by the GBGA but works independently with consumers, gaming industry leaders and government regulators.