New York sports betting revenue hits record $148m in November

The sports betting handle also increased month-to-month.

US.- New York’s online sports betting handle was $1.56bn in November, up 0.7 per cent from $1.54bn in October and the highest monthly total since $1.64bn in March. Figures from the New York State Gaming Commission show a monthly record for gross gaming revenue, which came to $148.2m, surpassing October’s previous high of $145.7m by 1.7 per cent.

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel remained New York’s market leader in November, posting $78.3m in revenue from $646.2m in player wagers. DraftKings came second with $42.3m in revenue and a $498.7m betting handle. Caesars Sportsbook completed the podium with $14.9m from $200.3m in bets.

BetMGM generated $8m in GGR from $111.4m in bets, Rush Street Interactive $2.3m from $38.8m and PointsBet $2.1m from $80.8m. Resorts World reported $100,021 from $5.4m in wagers, Wynn Interactive reported $90,899 from $11.5m and BallyBet reported $39,718 worth of GGR from $677,545 in bets.

