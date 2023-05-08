New York online sports betting handle reaches $1.5bn in April

The state’s sports betting handle fell last month.

US.- New York’s online sports betting handle was $1.5bn in April, down 14 per cent from the $1.76bn handle reported in March. However, the figures from the New York State Gaming Commission show record gross gaming revenue of $138.8m.

FanDuel remained the most popular sportsbook in New York, taking $626.2m in bets and making $70.9m in revenue. In second place was DraftKings, which took $516.4m in bets and generated $44.9m. Caesars Sportsbook recorded $185.3m in bets and $12.7m in revenue.

BetMGM followed with $7.1m in revenue from $126.6m in wagers, ahead of BetRivers ($803,291 from $49m), PointsBet ($1.7m from $20.6m), Wynn Bet ($465,081 from $9.8m), Resorts WorldBet ($71,358 from $7.9m) and BallyBet ($28,731 from $2.2m).

Sports betting generated $70.8m in state tax revenue in April. New York sports betting has generated over $22bn in bets and $978.4m in tax since launching in January 2022.

