New York online sports betting revenue hits a new record in March

The New York State Gaming Commission has reported gross gaming revenue of $162.8m.

US.- New York’s online sports betting handle was $1.76bn in March, up 9 per cent from year-on-year and just over $3m short of the state and national single-month record of $1.79bn in January. Figures from the New York State Gaming Commission show record gross gaming revenue of $162.8m and over $83m in state tax revenue driven by March Madness, the NCAA Tournament.

FanDuel remained the most popular sportsbook in New York, taking $740.1m in bets and making $79.6m in revenue. In second place was DraftKings, which took $589.7m in bets and generated $52m. Caesars Sportsbook recorded $237.4m in bets and $15.1m in revenue.

BetMGM followed with $9.5m in revenue from $121.2m in wagers, ahead of BetRivers ($3.5m from $49.8m), PointsBet ($1.6m from $28.9m) and Wynn Bet ($640,340 from $10.4m), Resorts WorldBet ($340,239 from) $5.1m and BallyBet ($207,727 from $3m).

In the first three months of 2023, New York sportsbooks saw a wagering handle of over $5bn and gaming revenue of over $420m. That translates to $214.5n in tax revenue.

