New York online sports betting handle reaches $1.26bn in September

The return of the NFL saw the sports betting handle rebound, surpassing the $1bn mark.

US.- New York’s online sports betting handle bounced back in September, surpassing the $1bn mark after two months at under $900m. Players spent $1.26bn, up 44.1 per cent from $872.2m in August and the highest monthly total since May.

Gross gaming revenue was a record $143.3m, 15.5 per cent higher than the previous high of $124.1m, which was set in the first month of legal wagering in January this year. The September total was up 43.9 per cent month-on-month.

FanDuel remained the most popular sportsbook in New York, taking in $499.8m in bets. After paying the state’s 51 per cent tax on betting revenue, it netted $32.1m. DraftKings reported a handle of $422.2m and net revenue of $21.9m. FanDuel and DraftKings combined held approximately 73 per cent of the market share.

Caesars Sportsbook posted a $163.2m handle and $18.6m in GGR. BetMGM generated $8.6m in GGR from $95.7m in wagers, while Rush Street Interactive posted $3.7m off $34.9m and PointsBet $1.7m off $23.9m.

Wynn Interactive was next with $685,306 from a $9.4m handle, followed by Resorts World with $394,796 from $6.4m and finally BallyBet with $144,756 off $1.3m.

