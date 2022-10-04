New York regulator names two board members to assess downstate casino licences

The panel has two seats still to be filled.

The New York Gaming Commission has approved the first three members of the Gaming Facility Location Board.

US.- The New York State Gaming Commission has unanimously approved the first three members of the Gaming Facility Location Board, which will manage the application process for three downstate casino licences. The panel will analyse proposals and choose three companies to progress to final approval.

Former New York City Housing commissioner Vicki Been, New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Quenia Abreau, and former Hofstra University president Stuart Rabinowitz are the three first names on the panel. The board will consist of five members, with two yet to be appointed.

New York Gaming Commission chair Brian O’Dwyer said at Monday’s meeting: “With capital investment, direct and construction employment, and the driving of incremental tax revenues, these projects will offer the possibility of tangible change to their host locations.”

The New York State budget passed earlier this year provided for three downstate gaming licences. The companies scouting locations bids include Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands and Hard Rock International. The existing Resorts World Queens at Aqueduct Racetrack and Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway in Westchester County already operate slot machine parlours and may be able to get licences.

Each licence will cost at least $500m and the board has 90 days to begin formally soliciting proposals from prospective developers.Licences are not expected to be issued until 2023.

