New York launches self-exclusion support program

The program was announced by the New York Council on Problem Gambling.

US.- The New York Council on Problem Gambling (NYCPG) has launched a new free VSE Support Programme intended to help people who recognise they may have a gambling problem find the resources they need to exclude themselves from gambling activities in New York State.

When an individual seeks to self-exclude at a licensed gaming facility in New York State, staff from the NYCPG will be available to explain the self-exclusion process in plain language, connect the person to a problem gambling treatment provider and assist with completing necessary forms.

NYCPG executive director James Maney said: “Assisting those in need of help through providing care and concern is at the core of what NYCPG does, and the launch of this new program exemplifies that care and concern by breaking down barriers. The new online notary services make it easier for individuals to complete remote VSE, while also connecting to one of our caring staff members who are knowledgeable about the process.”

OASAS commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham added: “OASAS oversees a robust system of prevention, treatment, harm reduction and recovery services for those affected by addiction across the state, including problem gambling. Voluntary self-exclusion can be an effective prevention strategy to reduce gambling harms, and this new support program not only provides a way for people to complete the self-exclusion process, but also offers an opportunity to connect to OASAS local problem gambling community support services to assist in mitigating further harm.”

New York State Gaming Commission executive director Robert Williams stated: “The Gaming Commission is committed to ensuring that licensed facilities operate in responsible and sensitive matters for those who need help. The New York Council on Problem Gambling’s VSE Support Program provides those individuals with the knowledge and resources to make the best decisions for their welfare.”

According to OASAS’ 2020 Problem Gambling Prevalence Survey, 4.4 per cent of adults in NY are at risk for developing a gambling problem and an additional 0.7 per cent meet the criteria for problem gambling or a gambling disorder.