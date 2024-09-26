New York State Gaming Commission launches new advertising campaign

The New York campaign was created in partnership with the McCann agency.

The new TV and radio campaign is called “A Chance to Dream” and reminds players that what is spent on games, benefits public schools.

US.- The New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) has launched a TV and radio advertising campaign called “A Chance to Dream.” The campaign was created in partnership with the McCann New York agency and is available in English and Spanish. The commission launched two TV spots and two radio spots that range from 15 to 30 seconds.

The campaign reminds New Yorkers “that every dollar spent on New York Lottery games benefits New York’s public schools”, NYSGC said. Additional information on aid to education can be found on the New York Lottery’s website, including a breakdown of how much each school district in the state has received in lottery revenue.

Commission chairman Brian O’Dwyer commented: “Every time you play the New York Lottery, our public schools win. The Lottery has generated more than $86bn for New York’s public schools since 1967, benefiting countless students who have walked their halls. This campaign reminds New Yorkers that Lottery revenue has helped generations of New Yorkers make their dreams come true through a strong education.”

During the Fiscal Year 2023-2024, the New York Lottery contributed $3.8bn in Lottery Aid to Education to more than 700 school districts in the state.

New York mobile sports betting handle hits $1.26bn in July

New York’s mobile sports betting handle was $1.26bn in July, up 31 per cent year-on-year but 14.3 per cent behind June’s handle of $1.47bn. Player spending on online sports betting fell to its lowest in 11 months.

According to the New York Gaming Commission, revenue reached $140.3m, up by 33.5 per cent compared to July 2023, and 4.8 per cent ahead of June. FanDuel continued to lead the market with $59.3m in revenue from $482.5m in wagers. DraftKings was second with $48m from a $456.7m handle.

