New Sky River Casino debuts complete cashless convenience with Konami’s SYNKROS and Everi’s CashClub Wallet Technology

Sky River Casino is debuting a truly cashless experience on the gaming floor.

Newly constructed entertainment destination launches industry-leading cashless gaming options for guests.

Press release.- Konami Gaming, Inc., Everi Holdings Inc., and Sky River Casino announced the launch of industry-leading cashless options as the newly constructed destination opens its doors to the public 15 miles south of downtown Sacramento, Calif.

Sky River Casino is debuting a truly cashless experience on the gaming floor by combining Everi’s digital CashClub Wallet® with Konami’s SYNKROS® casino management system.

Through the partnership, guests can enjoy a mix of digital, mobile, traditional, and contactless payment options across the destination’s 2,000 slot machines, 80 table games, and 12 unique dining experiences. Sky River Casino is owned by the Wilton Rancheria Tribe and managed by Boyd Gaming Corporation.

“At Sky River, we have dedicated significant attention to creating memorable experiences for guests,” said Chris Gibase, president and chief operating officer at Sky River Casino. “By investing in cutting-edge cashless technology that brings convenience and innovation to payments, loyalty, and rewards, Sky River allows guests to focus on the entertainment, using whichever touchpoints they prefer.”

Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc, said: “It is incredibly impressive to see the historic opening of Sky River Casino made even larger by an industry-leading technology approach.

“Wherever the transaction, with whatever payment method, guests have the opportunity to enjoy robust, real-time loyalty rewards and the use of integrated, digital account funds across all casino touchpoints.”

Darren Simmons, executive vice president and fintech business leader at Everi, added: “As Sky River Casino officially opens and guests are stepping into this brand new 100,000 square foot destination for the first time, they can experience the convenience and advanced player-friendly features of a complete mobile ecosystem, via integrated CashClub Wallet-enabled digital funding at slots and tables, and contactless point-of-sale payments outside of the gaming floor.

“Activity across the guest experience is continuously captured, recognized, and rewarded by powerful integrations between Everi’s industry-leading cashless payments solutions and Konami’s robust SYNKROS systems environment.”

Sky River Casino officially opened to the public on August 15, with Konami’s award-winning SYNKROS as the destination’s core casino management system and conveniences of Everi’s CashClub Wallet inviting guests to connect to casino digital funding, rewards, and entertainment from anywhere.