Holland America Line completes installation of Konami’s Synkros system

Guests now have quick access to more information about their play.

Holland America Line is the first brand in Carnival Corporation to receive the system.

Press release.- Holland America Line and Konami Gaming, Inc. have completed the launch of the SYNKROS® casino management system across all 11 ships in the fleet. Under the new system, guests can enjoy an array of top gaming services that optimize the slot machine experience.

In addition to cashless wagering, guests now have quick access to more information about their play, including seeing points earned and the ability to easily redeem any promotions or offers. Guests also can now take part in on-demand slot tournaments, prize drawings and floor-wide bonus events, powered by Konami’s casino system.

“The SYNKROS system – known as SURF (Serving Up Rewards and Fun) – offers exciting new features that personalize slot machine play and improves the experience for our guests who enjoy the casino,” said Marty Goldman, senior vice president, global casino operations, Carnival Corporation. “With the completion of the system installation across the fleet, Holland America Line ships are leading the way among Carnival Corporation’s portfolio of brands to deploy this exciting new system.”

“SYNKROS is part of a broad array of innovative initiatives and experiences available to guests on Holland America Line,” said Tom Jingoli executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. “Konami is committed to an equally successful implementation across Carnival Corporation’s global fleet.”

Konami’s SYNKROS was selected as the official gaming enterprise management system of Carnival Corporation & plc in 2018, and the companies currently are implementing the system across the 90+ ship portfolio, spanning nine cruise brands.