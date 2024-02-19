New research dismisses concerns over casino cannibalisation

Legislators advocating for iCasino expansion may soon reference a new study.

US.- Fresh findings from Eilers & Krejcik Gaming indicate that fears of casino cannibalisation between land-based and mobile are unwarranted. Commissioned by iDEA Growth, the study suggests that online casinos can actually enhance land-based casino revenues.

According to the study, the introduction of mobile casino apps leads to an average quarterly increase of 2.44 per cent in land-based casino revenue. This is based on data from US states with both physical and online casinos. The study projects an annual 1.7 per cent boost in casino revenue for a typical state following the legalisation of online casino.

Read also: EGBA: online casino surpasses sports betting revenue

Jeff Ifrah, iDEA founder and general counsel, said: “This study provides compelling evidence that online gambling stimulates growth rather than competing with land-based casinos.”