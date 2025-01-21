Massachusetts senator introduces bill to drastically alter sports betting regulations

SD 1657 proposes doubling the sports betting tax rate and banning in-play betting.

US.- Massachusetts senator John F. Keenan has introduced SD 1657 proposing major changes for sports betting. “An Act Addressing Economic, Health, and Social Harms Caused by Sports Betting,” proposes increasing the state’s sports betting tax rate from 20 to 51 per cent and a ban on in-play betting.

The bill would also impose maximum wagering limits of $1,000 per day and $10,000 per month without an affordability check, affordability checks would limit further wagers to 15 per cent of the amount in a player’s bank account.

Other measures include a proposed ban on sports betting ads during televised sports events; eliminating compensation for any percentage of wagers or deposits placed by a customer and a ban on bonuses. Several facets of Keenan’s bill align with Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s (D-CT) Supporting Affordability & Fairness with Every Bet Act (SAFE Bet Act), which was introduced last year.

