Rise in Danish gambling revenue continues

Gambling revenue in Denmark was up by 7.8 per cent year-on-year on the back of online casino growth.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has reported that monthly gross gambling revenue in the country reached DKK654m (€87.6m) in November, a rise of 7.3 per cent year-on-year and 6 per cent sequentially.

Online casino gaming was again responsible for driving the growth. The segment generated DKK295m, a rise of 17.9 per cent year-on-year. Slots revenue accounted for over three quarters of revenue from the online casino segment way ahead of blackjack (6.7 per cent), roulette (6.6 per cent), poker (3.5 per cent) and bingo (3.1 per cent).

Sports betting revenue was up by just 0.3 per cent year-on-year to DKK232m, with just 19.9 per cent of that coming from retail bets compared to 65.4 per cent via mobile and 14.7 per cent via desktop sites. Land-based slot revenue was up by 1.9 per cent at DKK95m, with 79.3 per cent of the total coming from gaming halls and the rest from restaurants. Land-based casino revenue slightly reverted its downward trend, edging up by 0.8 per cent to DKK31m.

Meanwhile, self-exclusion registrations via the ROFUS platform reached 54,704, with 65.9 per cent choosing to self-exclude permanently. The StopSpillet helpline received 39 calls.

Changes to Danish gaming compliance requirements

Earlier this week, Spillemyndigheden announced a change in certification requirements for game suppliers. By mid-year, suppliers will need to make their own annual regulatory compliance submissions rather than have operators file reports on their games.

B2C operators that also make their own games will need to comply with the new rules by submitting separate reports for each activity. When licence holders submit reports, they must select the category ‘Certification – Licence Holder’ on the regulator’s website. Suppliers must select the category ‘Certification – Game Supplier’.

Spillemyndigheden says the change is intended to provide more clarity for stakeholders by giving operators and suppliers independent responsibilities. The new process has gone live, but suppliers have been given a six-month transition period until July to adjust. From July 1, it will be obligatory for suppliers to make the new separate submissions.