New Jersey’s Ocean Casino Resort launches cardless gaming

US.- Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, has launched Cardless Gaming via the resort’s mobile app. Players have access to slots and table games. Physical cards will continue to be accepted for those who prefer them.

John Forelli, SVP and chief information officer for Ocean Casino Resort, said: “The Ocean Casino Resort mobile app takes our gaming experience to a new convenient level for avid gamers and fun-goers by providing a cardless option directly to the palm of their hands. By continuously adapting to evolving player preferences and utilizing advancing technology, Ocean solidifies its reputation as the premier gaming experience on the East Coast.”

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $510m in May

For May, New Jersey’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $510m in gaming revenue, up 8.3 per cent from May 2023 ($470.9m). The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $239.1m, up 5.2 per cent compared to May 2023 ($227.3m). The online gaming win was $192.1m, up 19 per cent year-on-year from $161.4m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $78.8m, a 4.2 per cent decrease from $82.2m.