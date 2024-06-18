New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $510m in May

Revenue from casinos, horse tracks and online operations rose 8.3 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported figures for May. The state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $510m in gaming revenue, up 8.3 per cent from May 2023 ($470.9m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $239.1m, up 5.2 per cent compared to May 2023 ($227.3m). The online gaming win was $192.1m, up 19 per cent year-on-year from $161.4m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $78.8m, a 4.2 per cent decrease from $82.2m.

In terms of in-person revenue, the Borgata won $61.4m, up 1.5 per cent from a year earlier; Hard Rock won $49.8m, up 28 per cent; Ocean won $31.9m, up 7.5 per cent; Tropicana won $20m, down 7 per cent; Harrah’s won $18.2m, down 4 per cent; Caesars won $17.9m, down 2 per cent; Bally’s won $12.4m, down 5.8 per cent; Golden Nugget won $13.5m, up 7 per cent and Resorts won $13.6m, up 1.2 from a year ago.

See also: theLotter receives regulatory approval to offer services in New Jersey

Including internet and sports betting revenue, Borgata won $110.3m, down 0.3 per cent; Golden Nugget won $68.1m, up 21 per cent; Hard Rock won $63.8m, up 32 per cent; Ocean won $39.1m, up 16.5 per cent; Tropicana won $39.3m, up 16.5 per cent; Bally’s won $23m, up 14.3 per cent; Harrah’s won $19.8m, up 3.9 per cent; Caesars won $16.5m, down 4.9 per cent; and Resorts won $13.4m, down 0.4 per cent.

Year-to-date gaming revenue stands at $2.57bn, reflecting a 13.1 per cent increase from $2.27bn in the prior year-to-date period.