New Jersey’s 2022 gaming revenue reaches all-time high

New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks and online operations saw revenue of $5.2bn in 2022.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for December 2022 and the yearly total. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners reported $5.2bn in 2022, up 10 per cent compared to 2021’s total of $4.74bn.

In 2022, casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $2.79bn, reflecting growth of 9 per cent compared to $2.55bn for the prior period.

The online gaming win for 2022 was $166bn, up 21.6 per cent. Sports wagering gross revenue for the year was $763m, down 6.5 per cent from $815.8m in 2021.

The market-leading Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa won $1.3bn in overall gambling revenue —including in person gambling, internet gambling and sports betting revenue—, up 18.2 per cent. Golden Nugget won $581m, up 10.2 per cent; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City won $576m, up 12.7 per cent; Ocean Casino Resort won $389m, up 13.6 per cent; Tropicana won $365m, up 2.9 per cent, and Bally’s won $198m, up 37.3 per cent.

Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City won $258m, down 3.4 per cent; Caesars won $239m, down 1 per cent, and Resorts Casino Hotel won $168m, down 0.3 per cent.

The casinos, sports books and internet gambling operations paid more than $526m in taxes in 2022, nearly half of that coming from a 15 per cent tax on online gambling revenue.

December figures

The 2022 figures got a nice boost from a strong December, in which total gambling revenue was $454m, up 12.5 per cent from December 2021. In-person casino winnings were $215m in December, up 1.8 per cent from a year earlier, while Internet gaming win reported by casinos and their partners was $151.5m, reflecting growth of 13.7 per cent compared to $133.2m for the prior period.