New Jersey gambling revenue totals $401.5m in June

New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks and online operations saw revenue rise 2.2 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has announced the state’s gaming revenue for June. The state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $401.5m, up 2.2 per cent compared to June 2021.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $229.1m, up 6.8 per cent compared to $229.1m in June 2021. The year-to-date casino win stands at $1.31bn, up 18 per cent compared to $1.11bn at the same point last year.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa led the land-based casino revenue, earning nearly $54.3m, followed by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City with $44.6m, according to June’s report. Ocean came third with $29.6m and Tropicana fourth with $21.4m. Harrah’s won $20.1m; Caesars $19.2m; Resorts $13.7m; Bally’s $13.5m; and Golden Nugget $12.5m.

The online gaming win reported by casinos and their partners was $133.1m, up 24.4 per cent. For the year-to-date, the total stands at $814.5m, up 28.4 per cent from $634.2 in the prior-year period.

Sports wagering gross revenue reported by casinos, racetracks and their partners was $39.2 for June 2022, down 44.9 per cent from $71.3 in June 2021. The sports betting handle was $766.4m. Sports wagering gross revenue for the year to date stands at $308.7, down 16.2 per cent.

Total gaming revenue for the year to date is $2.43bn, reflecting a 15.2 per cent increase from $2.11bn reported in the prior period.

