Last-minute deal ends threat of strikes at Atlantic City casinos

The main union for the city’s casino workers has reached agreements on new contracts with Hard Rock, Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana.

US.- The risk of a strike has been averted at five Atlantic City casinos after the Unite Here 54 union branch reached last-minute agreements. Strikes were planned at Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana this week after employee contracts expired at the end of May.

However, Unite Here Local 54, which represents over 10,000 Atlantic City casino workers, reached a deal with the casinos late last week and on Saturday reached a “tentative agreement” with Hard Rock, ending with the walkout planned for Sunday.

Union president Bob McDevitt told The Associated Press: “This is the best contract we’ve ever had. We got everything we wanted and everything we needed. The workers delivered a contract that they can be proud of for years to come.”

Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International said: “We are extremely pleased that we were once again able to reach a successful settlement with Unite Here Local 54 to increase wages and benefits for our deserving team members.

“We look forward to further expanding this excellent relationship at both the national and local levels as we expand our iconic brand.”

MGM Resorts International, which owns Borgata, also praised the deal it reached with the union. company spokesperson Dara Cohen said: “This agreement demonstrates our commitment to our employees, their families and the growth and prosperity of Atlantic City and beyond. It’s a good agreement for everyone. We appreciate the union’s partnership and look forward to continuing our strong working relationship.”

In a statement on Friday, Caesars Entertainment said it has operated in Atlantic City for more than 40 years “with an unwavering commitment to the community and its residents.”

“Under the proposed agreement, our 3,500 Unite Here team members will see historic wage increases and evidence that they are heard, that when issues arise, they are taken seriously and addressed,” it said.

In early June, hundreds of Atlantic City casino workers gathered outside the Tropicana casino pushing for new contracts with pay rises. Existing contracts with eight of the nine casinos in Atlantic City expired on May 31.

Unite Here released a survey of 1,934 of its members that showed 61 per cent reported struggling to pay their rent or mortgage on time in the past year. Some 32 per cent reported they lacked money for food, 37 per cent lacked enough for utilities and 27 per cent for transportation.