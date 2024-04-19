New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority names new executive director

The CRDA has approved the appointment of Eric Scheffler.

US.- New Jersey’s Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) has approved the appointment of Eric Scheffler as its new executive director. Scheffler replaces Sean Pattwell, who departed in January.

Eric Scheffler was elected sheriff of Atlantic County in 2017 and re-elected in 2020. He previously served with the Atlantic City Police Department for 23 years.

CRDA board chairman Mo Butler said: “We are pleased to welcome Eric Scheffler to the CRDA executive team. Together with our deputy executive director Maisha Moore, this dynamic leadership team will work together to bring renewed energy to CRDA as we focus on initiatives that will revitalize Atlantic City and the surrounding communities.”

In March, CRDA announced the addition of two new members to its senior staff. Sharon Dickerson was named general counsel and the chief legal officer and Jerry Barnhart joined the agency as director of the special improvement district division.

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $526.6m in March

The state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $526.6m in gaming revenue for March, up 8.1 per cent from March 2023 ($487.4m). The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $239.8m, up 4.9 per cent compared to March 2023 ($228.6m). The online gaming win was $197.2m, up 19 per cent year-on-year from $165.7m.

Sports wagering gross revenue was $89.7m, a 3.6 per cent decrease from $93m. New Jersey players wagered $1.3bn in March: $1.2bn online and $43.7m at retail sportsbooks.