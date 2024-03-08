New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority makes senior appointments

CRDA has used Atlantic City casino reinvestments to improve the lives of New Jersey residents since 1984.

Sharon Dickerson is general counsel and chief legal officer.

US.- New Jersey’s Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) has announced the addition of two new members to its senior staff. Sharon Dickerson has been named general counsel and the chief legal officer and Jerry Barnhart has joined the agency as director of the special improvement district division.

Dickerson previously served as assistant general counsel for CRDA for 13 years. rejoined the authority in July after 3 years with the Department of Law & Public Safety, division of law as an assistant attorney general in the Financial Affairs Practice Group. She

Barnhart is a certified public manager, career director, and manager. He began his public service in 1996 with the Atlantic City Police Department where he served in various leadership roles until he retired in 2021. After retiring from the Atlantic City Police Department, he worked as a chief instructor at the Atlantic County Police Academy.

Under the 2011 Tourism District Act, the CRDA’s mission evolved as an economic development agency for Atlantic City. Its expanded responsibilities now include land use regulation, tourism marketing, and clean and safe initiatives.

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches record $559.1m in January

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for January. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $559.9m, up 9.3 per cent from January 2023 ($436.9m), and 7.1 per cent higher than $522.2m in December last year.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $205m, down 3.1 per cent compared to January 2023 ($211.7m). The online gaming win was $183.3m, up 19.9 per cent year-on-year from $153.9m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $170.8m, an impressive 136 per cent increase from $72.3m.