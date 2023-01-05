New Hampshire sports betting handle reaches $93.1m in November

It’s the highest monthly total for 11 months and a rise of 12 per cent from November 2021.

US.- New Hampshire’s sports betting handle was $93.1m in November, the highest monthly total for 11 months and up 12 per cent from the same month in 2021. The handle was up 2 per cent compared to the $91.3m wagered in October 2022.

Of the total bets, $69.1m was bet online and $24m was wagered at retail sportsbooks. Gross gaming revenue from sports betting registered $5m, down 19.4 per cent from $6.2m in the same month in 2021 and down 45.1 per cent from $9.1m in October 2022.

The tax generated from sports betting registered $2.2m. Tax from the online market reached $2.4m, whereas the retail share was negative $215,279 due to monthly loss. Consumer spending in the four months through to the end of November was $348.7m. Gross gaming revenue was $30.1m and tax $14m.