New Hampshire sports betting handle reaches $78.5m in November

The sports betting handle was down by 15.7 per cent year-on-year.

US.- New Hampshire’s sports betting handle was $78.5m in November 2023, down 15.7 per cent from the same month in 2022 ($93.1m) and up 2 per cent from October 2023. It was the highest monthly total for eight months. Of the total wagered, $67.9m was bet online and $10.6m at retail sportsbooks.

Gross gaming revenue was $8.2m, up 64 per cent from November 2022 but 5.8 per cent behind October 2023’s $8.7m. Online sports betting accounted for $6.6m and retail betting $1.6m. The state took $3.6m in tax: $2.9m in online betting tax and $711,830 from retail wagering.

In August, the New Hampshire Lottery reported a record $603m in sales for its last fiscal year. That’s a rise of 12 per cent from the previous high of $536.5m in 2022. The lottery generated a record $187m in support of New Hampshire public education, up 27 per cent.