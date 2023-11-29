New Hampshire sports betting handle reaches $77.8m in October

It was the largest monthly spend since March 2023’s record.

US.- New Hampshires sports betting handle was $77.8m in October, down 14.8 per cent from October of 2022 ($91.3m) but 16.5 per cent ahead of September 2023. It was the largest monthly spend since March 2023’s record of $103.4m. Some $65.9m was bet on mobile and $12m at retail sportsbooks.

The state's only sports betting provider DraftKings reported a 16.46 per cent increase in wagering activity compared to September but a drop of 14.78 per cent from October 2022. Revenue was $8.8m, down 3.3 per cent from October 2022 but 41.9 per cent higher than in September this year. It was the highest monthly total since January's record of $12.6m. Online betting accounted for $8.4m and retail $334,433.

DraftKings reported revenue of $8.7m for October, up by 42.6 per cent month-on-month but down 3 per cent compared to October 2022. Tax amounted to $3.8m, with $3.7m from online and $144,756 retail. For the four months that ended September 30, $193.2m was bet online and $27.1m at retail sportsbooks. Revenue for the period amounted to $21.8m, $20.2m from online wagering and $1.6m from retail.

