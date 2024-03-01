New Hampshire sports betting handle reaches $73.3m in January

The sports betting handle was down 24.6 per cent from January 2023.

US.- New Hampshire’s sports betting handle was $73.3m in January, down 24.6 per cent from January 2023 ($97.2m) and 7 per cent lower than December 2024 ($78.8m). It was the second consecutive month of handle decline in the state.

According to the New Hampshire Lottery, $62.7m was spent online and $10.6m at retail sportsbooks. DraftKings is the exclusive operator in the state’s online sports betting market.

Revenue was $9.8m, down 20.3 per cent compared to $12.3m in January 2023 but up 27.3 per cent from December’s $7.7m. Some $8.9m came from online betting and $951,079 from retail. Tax amounted to $4.5m: $4m from online and $427,987 from retail.