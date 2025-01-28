New Hampshire rejects proposal to raise minimum age for sports betting

House Bill 83 would have raised the minimum legal age for sports wagering from 18 to 21.

US.- The New Hampshire House Ways and Means Committee has rejected House Bill 83, which would have raised the legal betting age from 18 to 21. The committee voted 11-7 against the bill, which was deemed “inexpedient to legislate.”

House Bill 83 was sponsored by House members Sallie Fellows (D) and Michael Cahill (D) and supported by senators Ruth Ward (R) and Suzanne Prentiss (D). If it had passed, the bill would likely have entered into effect in 2026. According to a fiscal note attached to the bill, the change could have cost the state up to $640,000 in tax revenue.

New Hampshire is one of the few US jurisdictions that allows 18-year-olds to legally place sports bets. The others are Kentucky, Montana, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Washington DC and Wyoming. In all other states with regulated sports betting, the minimum age is 21.