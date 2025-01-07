New Hampshire bill could up legal gambling age

House Bill 83 would raise the minimum legal age for sports wagering from 18 to 21.

US.- New Hampshire lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill to raise the minimum legal age for sports wagering in the state from 18 to 21. House Bill 83 is sponsored by House members Sallie Fellows (D) and Michael Cahill (D), and is supported by senators Ruth Ward (R) and Suzanne Prentiss (D).

The bill is scheduled to go to New Hampshire’s House Ways and Means Committee on January 8. If passed, the bill would likely go into effect in 2026. According to a fiscal note attached to the bill, the change could cost the state up to $640,000 in tax revenue.

New Hampshire is one of the eight jurisdictions, including Kentucky, Puerto Rico, Washington DC, Rhode Island and Wyoming, that allows 18-year-olds to legally place sports bets. The legal age in every other US state is 21.



