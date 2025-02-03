7777 gaming obtains supplier licence in Brazil

The first pack of 20 thrilling titles is already certified and ready to be integrated into the local online operators’ platforms.

Press release.- 7777 gaming has announced its latest milestone: obtaining a supplier certification for the Brazilian market. This achievement allows the company to offer its exciting portfolio of online casino games to local operators, marking a significant step in its expansion across Latin America.

Zhana Aleksandrova, business development manager for Spain & Latin America at 7777 gaming commented: “We are incredibly proud to enter Brazil, one of the most dynamic and promising gaming markets in the region. This certification opens the door to collaborating with local operators and introducing Brazilian players to our innovative and engaging games. We’re excited to become part of this vibrant gaming landscape.”

The certification highlights 7777 gaming’s dedication to meeting local regulatory requirements and delivering top-quality gaming content tailored to diverse audiences. Players in Brazil can now enjoy fan-favourite titles like Crazy 100 Bucks, Candy Anyways, and Devil’s Deal Soul for Sale, all known for their captivating designs and immersive gameplay. The first pack of 20 thrilling titles is already certified and ready to be integrated into the local online operators’ platforms.

The company said: “This expansion into Brazil is part of 7777 gaming’s broader strategy to establish itself as a leading provider in regulated markets worldwide. With its creative game portfolio and commitment to excellence, the company is set to make a strong impression in Brazil and beyond.”

7777 gaming’s team will attend SBC Summit Rio, from February 25 to 27, at Riocentro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.