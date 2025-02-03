PrizePicks names Mike Quigley as chief marketing officer

Quigley will report directly to CEO Mike Ybarra.

US.- The daily fantasy sports operator PrizePicks has announced the appointment of Mike Quigley as its new chief marketing officer (CMO). The company said he will be responsible for overseeing brand vision, go-to-market strategy, campaign development and overall marketing efforts. He will report directly to PrizePicks’ chief executive officer (CEO), Mike Ybarra.

Quigley was most recently CMO at Niantic. He has also served as director of consumer marketing at Google/YouTube and spent 11 years at Electronic Arts, where he served as group VP of global marketing for the EA Games Label.

Ybarra said: “Mike Quigley is a renowned marketing and gaming executive with tremendous experience in driving player engagement, launching campaign activations and scaling successful brands. His deep expertise in digital marketing, combined with his player-first mindset, makes him the ideal leader to help us further elevate the PrizePicks brand and engage our passionate players.”

Quigley commented: “I’m thrilled to join PrizePicks at such an exciting time. I admire their relentless focus on exceeding player expectations and creating experiences that keep players engaged. The team’s commitment to deliver fun, innovative gameplay to sports fans is what sets PrizePicks apart and I look forward to working together to amplify those experiences for our players.”

‍PrizePicks is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and operates in 46 jurisdictions. Last year, the company announced the appointment of Marcus Sanford as chief financial officer (CFO). In October, it received Daily Fantasy Sports Operator Licences in Delaware and Missouri.